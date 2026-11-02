Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 (AK 47) Opening Weekend India Box Office: Venkatesh starrer collects Rs 35.50 crore in three days

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 (AK 47), starring Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles, added Rs. 13 crore to the tally on its Day 3 (Sunday). That's a 10 per cent growth from the second day. This took its first weekend's cume to Rs. 35.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The trend is good, but the movie has a low start, which is concerning for the fate of such a big-budget movie. The distributor stands to lose heavily unless the film posts some miraculous holds in the next few days.

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So far, the movie has collected Rs. 14 crore from Nizam, Rs. 11.75 crore from Andhra, and Rs. 3.25 crore from Ceded. Outside its home markets, the Venky starrer fetched around Rs. 4.75 crore from Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed nearly Rs. 2 crore.

Territory-wise box office collection of Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 – AK 47:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 29.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 14.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 3.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 11.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 4.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 35.50 cr.

About AK 47

The film features Venkatesh as Chittibabu, a husband who goes house-hunting with his wife. As she explores the property and makes humorous observations, Chittibabu emerges as the ideal family man, setting the stage for a blend of comedy, family dynamics, and action.

Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead, while the supporting cast includes Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Yuvina, Raj Prajwal, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji, Udaybir Sandhu, and Vennela Kishore, among others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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