Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 (AK 47) Worldwide Box Office Collections: Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty starrer collects Rs 32 crore globally in two days

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 – AK 47, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty, began its box office journey with Rs. 10.50 crore. It further witnessed a nominal spike on Day 2 and collected Rs. 11.75 crore. This two-day theatrical cume of AK 47 reached Rs. 22.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Based on current trends, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 is heading to close its first weekend around Rs. 32 to 35 crore in India. The trend is good, but the movie has a low start, which is concerning for the fate of such a big-budget movie. The distributor stands to lose heavily unless the film posts some miraculous holds in the next few days.

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The movie fetched over Rs. 18.15 crore in its two-day theatrical run in the Telugu markets, with Nizam and Andhra posting good spikes. It further collected Rs. 3 crore from Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 1.10 crore. Internationally, the movie fetched USD 1.15 million, bringing the worldwide cume to Rs. 33.25 crore in two days.

It will be interesting to see whether the Venky starrer can turn the tables in its favor with its performance in the coming days or not.

Territory-wise box office collection of Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 – AK 47:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 18.15 cr. Nizam Rs. 9.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 2.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 7.15 cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.10 cr. INDIA Rs. 22.25 cr. North America USD 900,000 Rest of World USD 250,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,150,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 33.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

About AK 47

The film features Venkatesh as Chittibabu, a husband who goes house-hunting with his wife. As she explores the property and makes humorous observations, Chittibabu emerges as the ideal family man, setting the stage for a blend of comedy, family dynamics, and action.

Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead, while the supporting cast includes Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Yuvina, Raj Prajwal, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji, Udaybir Sandhu, and Vennela Kishore, among others.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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