Aadu 3 Box Office Collections: Jayasurya's fantasy comedy clocks Rs 41 crore in Kerala in 10 days, crosses Rs 100 crore globally

Aadu 3- One Last Ride (Part 1), starring Jayasurya in the lead role, continues to hold well at the box office. After wrapping its opening week at Rs. 37 crore, the movie added Rs. 1.60 crore to the tally on its second Friday, followed by Rs. 2.30 crore on Saturday. That took its total cume of 10 days to Rs. 41.30 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

The movie collected around Rs. 5 crore from the rest of Indian markets so far, which took its domestic cume over the Rs. 45 crore mark. Based on the current trends, Aadu 3 will keep on gaining traction further as well. It will cross the Rs. 50 crore mark by the end of its second week in Kerala.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.35 crore 4 Rs. 7.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.75 crore 7 Rs. 2.00 crore 8 Rs. 1.65 crore 9 Rs. 1.60 crore 10 Rs. 2.30 crore Total Rs. 41.30 crore

On the global front, the movie has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. It emerged as Jayasurya's maiden century at the box office. The Malayalam movie is expected to close its theatrical run around the Rs. 150 crore mark, depending on how it holds in the third and fourth weeks.

Written and directed by Midhun, the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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