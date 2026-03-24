Aadu 3 Kerala Box Office Collections: Jayasurya's fantasy comedy entertainer stays strong on Monday, adds Rs 3.50 crore to tally

Aadu 3, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and starring Jayasurya in the lead role, maintained a strong hold on its first Monday. The fantasy comedy entertainer added Rs. 3.50 crore to the tally on its Day 5 (Monday), registering a drop of 40 per cent over the opening day.

The running cume of Aadu 3 has reached Rs. 31 crore gross at the Kerala box office in its 5 days of theatrical run. Based on the current trends, Aadu 3 is heading to close its extended opening weekend around Rs. 40 crore gross mark. As the movie has received positive word-of-mouth among the audience, it is seeing the same kind of response in its footfalls too.

The movie has already emerged as Jayasurya's biggest grosser at the Kerala box office, surpassing Aadu 2. That said, the Malayalam movie has turned out to be a Clean Hit venture at the box office. The fantasy comedy drama will keep on gaining traction for the coming few weeks and will end its theatrical run on a new high.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.35 crore 4 Rs. 7.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore Total Rs. 31.00 crore

Starring Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, and others, Aadu 3 performed extremely well in the international markets. The worldwide cume of Aadu 3 is about to enter the Rs. 100 crore gross mark soon.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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