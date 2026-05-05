Aadu 3 Final Box Office Collections: Jayasurya's fantasy comedy drama closes its theatrical run at Rs 53 crore in Kerala

Malayalam film Aadu 3 exhausted its entire theatrical run at Rs. 53 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The fantasy comedy entertainer opened with strong Rs. 5.90 crore. and wrapped its weekend at Rs. 27 crore. It then went on to wind up its first week at Rs. 37 crore. The movie added another Rs. 11 crore in the second week, which took its cume to Rs. 48 crore.

Aadu 3 crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark in the third weekend while facing Vaazha 2, which eventually dented its box office run significantly. The movie could only add Rs. 4 crore to the tally in its third week, and since then, it has only crawled at the box office. Had there been no Vaazha 2, the film would have performed better at the box office.

Nevertheless, it recorded a promising theatrical run and emerged as a Clean Hit venture at the Kerala box office.

Box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala are as follows:

Week Box Office 1 Rs. 37.25 crore 2 Rs. 10.95 crore 3 Rs. 4.00 crore 4 Rs. 0.80 crore Total Rs. 53 crore

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous instalments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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