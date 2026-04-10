Aadu 3 Kerala Box Office Collections: Jayasurya starrer closes WEEK 3 at Rs 52.50 crore, eyeing Rs 55 crore finish

Malayalam film Aadu 3 recorded a decent third week, collecting Rs. 4.85 crore gross in Kerala. That's a 55 per cent dip from the previous week. The drop was recorded mainly due to the arrival of Vaazha 2, which is currently dominating the Kerala box office.

Based on the current trends, the fantasy comedy entertainer is looking to wind up its entire theatrical run around Rs. 55 crore gross mark in Kerala.

Had there been another free week for Aadu 3, the movie would have collected at least Rs. 65 crore to Rs. 70 crore in its full run. Nevertheless, the Jayasurya starrer has already emerged as a Clean Hit at the box office. Let's see how the movie performs in the fourth week.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.35 crore 4 Rs. 7.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.75 crore 7 Rs. 2.00 crore 8 Rs. 1.65 crore 9 Rs. 1.60 crore 10 Rs. 2.30 crore 11 Rs. 2.75 crore 12 Rs. 1.20 crore 13 Rs. 1.15 crore 14 Rs. 1.10 crore 15 Rs. 0.85 crore 16 Rs. 0.80 crore 17 Rs. 0.75 crore 18 Rs. 1.15 crore 19 Rs. 0.40 crore 20 Rs. 0.30 crore 21 Rs. 0.30 crore 22 Rs. 0.30 crore (est.) Total Rs. 52.45 crore

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous instalments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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