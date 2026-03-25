Aadu 3 Kerala Box Office Collections: Jayasurya starrer film continues good hold on Tuesday, approaches Rs 35 crore mark

Aadu 3 - One Last Ride (Part 1), starring Jayasurya in the lead role, collected Rs. 2.75 crore on its first Tuesday. The movie registered a drop of roughly 20 per cent over Tuesday, which took the running cume of Aadu 3 to Rs. 33.75 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

The movie is heading to close its extended opening week around Rs. 36 crore gross in its home turf. The Malayalam fantasy comedy entertainer, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , met with positive word-of-mouth, which is why the movie is performing well at the box office.

Based on the current trends, Aadu 3 is likely to see a good spike in the second weekend as well. It is looking to surpass the Rs. 50 crore mark soon, possibly by the end of its second week. How far the movie can go from there on will be determined by how it holds in the third week.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.35 crore 4 Rs. 7.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.75 crore Total Rs. 33.75 crore

Aadu 3 - One Last Ride (Part 1) stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous installments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun, the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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