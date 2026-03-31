Aadu 3 Kerala Box Office Collections: Jayasurya's fantasy comedy collects Rs 1.20 crore on 2nd Monday, cume crosses Rs 45 crore mark

Aadu 3 - One Last Ride (Part 1) collected Rs. 1.20 crore on its Day 12, which is its second Monday at the box office. The fantasy comedy entertainer, starring Jayasurya in the lead role, took its running cume slightly over the Rs. 45 crore gross mark in its home state.

The movie turned out to be a big hit at the box office, emerging as Jayasurya's biggest grosser yet. Looking at its current trends, the movie is expected to close its second week around Rs. 48 crore or so, and then it will march towards the Rs. 50 crore gross mark. It should be achieved by the 3rd Friday or Saturday.

If the movie continues to perform well in its third and fourth weeks too, it will close its entire theatrical run around the Rs. 60 crore mark or so at the Kerala box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.35 crore 4 Rs. 7.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.75 crore 7 Rs. 2.00 crore 8 Rs. 1.65 crore 9 Rs. 1.60 crore 10 Rs. 2.30 crore 11 Rs. 2.75 crore 12 Rs. 1.20 crore (est.) Total Rs. 45.25 crore

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous installments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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