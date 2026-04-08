Aadu 3 Kerala Box Office Collections: Jayasurya's fantasy comedy drama adds Rs 30 lakh on 3rd Tuesday, grosses Rs 52 cr in 20 days

Malayalam movie Aadu 3 added Rs. 30 lakh to the tally on its third Tuesday. The movie witnessed a 25 per cent drop from its third Monday. The third week's cume has reached Rs. 4.25 crore in 6 days. It is looking to close its third week around Rs. 4.50 crore or so.

Currently standing at Rs. 51.85 crore, the movie will take its three-week cume to Rs. 52.10 or more. The movie has recorded a significant drop in its showcasing after the arrival of Vaazha 2, which is reflected in its box office performance too.

Aadu 3 is looking to close its entire theatrical run around Rs. 53 crore to Rs. 55 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The movie has already emerged as a big hit at the box office, marking Jayasurya's first movie to hit the half-century mark in his homeland.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.35 crore 4 Rs. 7.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.75 crore 7 Rs. 2.00 crore 8 Rs. 1.65 crore 9 Rs. 1.60 crore 10 Rs. 2.30 crore 11 Rs. 2.75 crore 12 Rs. 1.20 crore 13 Rs. 1.15 crore 14 Rs. 1.10 crore 15 Rs. 0.85 crore 16 Rs. 0.80 crore 17 Rs. 0.75 crore 18 Rs. 1.15 crore 19 Rs. 0.40 crore 20 Rs. 0.30 crore (est.) Total Rs. 51.85 crore

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous instalments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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