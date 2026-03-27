Aadu 3 Kerala Box Office Collections: Jayasurya's fantasy comedy entertainer holds well on Day 8, wraps opening week at Rs 37 crore

Aadu 3, starring Jayasurya in the lead role and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, is faring well at the box office. The fantasy comedy entertainer added Rs. 1.65 crore to the tally on its Day 8 (Thursday), registering a dip of 17 per cent over the previous day.

The running cume of Aadu 3 has now reached Rs. 37.40 crore gross at the Kerala box office in its extended opening week of 8 days. The Malayalam movie is expected to see a good spike on the second weekend and surpass the Rs. 50 crore mark very soon.

The movie has already emerged as the highest-grossing film of Jayasurya. It will be the maiden half-century for the actor in his home land. Globally, the movie has stormed past the Rs. 100 crore gross mark.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.35 crore 4 Rs. 7.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.75 crore 7 Rs. 2.00 crore 8 Rs. 1.65 crore (est.) Total Rs. 37.40 crore

Aadu 3 - One Last Ride (Part 1) stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous instalments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun, the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar's comedy drama adds Rs 4.50 crore in Week 4, grosses Rs 61 crore in 28 days