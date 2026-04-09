Aadu 3 Kerala Box Office Collections: Jayasurya's fantasy comedy film adds Rs 30 lakh on Day 21, targets Rs 55 crore final

Aadu 3 maintained a steady hold at the Kerala box office. The fantasy comedy entertainer, starring Jayasurya in the lead role, added another Rs. 30 lakh to the tally on its third Wednesday (Day 21). This took its third week's cume to Rs. 4.55 crore in 6 days. It is looking to close the week around Rs. 4.80 crore or so.

The 21-day running cume of Aadu 3 stands at Rs. 52.15 crore gross in its homeland. As the pace has taken a big dent in the third week with the arrival of Vaazha 2, the fantasy comedy entertainer doesn't have much fuel left.

Based on the current trends, the Malayalam movie is looking to close its entire theatrical run at Rs. 55 crore or so in Kerala. That will be a good total for the film. For the unversed, the movie has already bagged a Clean Hit verdict at the box office, thanks to its phenomenal opening week.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.35 crore 4 Rs. 7.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.75 crore 7 Rs. 2.00 crore 8 Rs. 1.65 crore 9 Rs. 1.60 crore 10 Rs. 2.30 crore 11 Rs. 2.75 crore 12 Rs. 1.20 crore 13 Rs. 1.15 crore 14 Rs. 1.10 crore 15 Rs. 0.85 crore 16 Rs. 0.80 crore 17 Rs. 0.75 crore 18 Rs. 1.15 crore 19 Rs. 0.40 crore 20 Rs. 0.30 crore 21 Rs. 0.30 crore (est.) Total Rs. 52.15 crore

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous instalments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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