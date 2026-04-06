Aadu 3 Kerala Box Office Collections: Jayasurya's fantasy comedy records 60 per cent drop in 3rd weekend, faces Vaazha 2 storm

Malayalam film Aadu 3 maintained a good hold at the box office. The fantasy comedy entertainer starring Jayasurya in the lead role added Rs. 1.15 crore to the tally on its third Sunday. The movie closed its third weekend at Rs. 2.70 crore, which is a 60 per cent dip from the previous weekend.

The running cume of Aadu 3 has reached Rs. 51.15 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The Jayasurya starrer is facing tough competition from Vaazha 2 in its third week, which is why the pace has slowed down. Nevertheless, it has already turned out to be a big success and has become the highest-grossing film for Jayasurya.

Based on the current trends, Aadu 3 is looking to end its theatrical run around Rs. 55 crore to Rs. 60 crore, depending on how it holds in its third and fourth week.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.35 crore 4 Rs. 7.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.75 crore 7 Rs. 2.00 crore 8 Rs. 1.65 crore 9 Rs. 1.60 crore 10 Rs. 2.30 crore 11 Rs. 2.75 crore 12 Rs. 1.20 crore 13 Rs. 1.15 crore 14 Rs. 1.10 crore 15 Rs. 0.85 crore 16 Rs. 0.80 crore 17 Rs. 0.75 crore 18 Rs. 1.15 crore (est.) Total Rs. 51.15 crore

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous instalments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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