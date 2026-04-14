Aadu 3 Kerala Box Office Collections: Jayasurya's fantasy comedy set to close theatrical run under Rs 54 crore

Malayalam film Aadu 3 collected Rs. 5 lakh on its 4th Monday, registering a 50 per cent drop from the last Friday. The fantasy comedy entertainer took its running cume to Rs. 52.90 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Based on the current trends, the movie is heading to close its entire theatrical run around Rs. 53 crore to Rs. 54 crore gross in Kerala. The Jayasurya starrer turned out to be a big hit at the box office, courtesy of its superb run in the first two weeks.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.35 crore 4 Rs. 7.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.75 crore 7 Rs. 2.00 crore 8 Rs. 1.65 crore 9 Rs. 1.60 crore 10 Rs. 2.30 crore 11 Rs. 2.75 crore 12 Rs. 1.20 crore 13 Rs. 1.15 crore 14 Rs. 1.10 crore 15 Rs. 0.85 crore 16 Rs. 0.80 crore 17 Rs. 0.75 crore 18 Rs. 1.15 crore 19 Rs. 0.40 crore 20 Rs. 0.30 crore 21 Rs. 0.30 crore 22 Rs. 0.30 crore 23 Rs. 0.10 crore 24 Rs. 0.15 crore 25 Rs. 0.15 crore 26 Rs. 0.05 crore (est.) Total Rs. 52.90 crore

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous instalments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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