Aadu 3 Kerala Box Office Collections: Jayasurya's film enters 4th weekend with Rs 10 lakh, nears theatrical end

Malayalam film Aadu 3, starring Jayasurya in the lead role, added Rs. 10 lakh to the tally on its fourth Friday. The running cume of Aadu 3 now stands at Rs. 52.55 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Backed by Kavya Film Company, the fantasy comedy entertainer is looking to record around Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 80 lakh in its fourth weekend. Based on the current trends, the movie is now running in its final legs. It is expected to wind up its entire theatrical run with a gross of around Rs. 55 crore in its home state.

Nevertheless, the Jayasurya movie has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture at the Kerala box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.35 crore 4 Rs. 7.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.75 crore 7 Rs. 2.00 crore 8 Rs. 1.65 crore 9 Rs. 1.60 crore 10 Rs. 2.30 crore 11 Rs. 2.75 crore 12 Rs. 1.20 crore 13 Rs. 1.15 crore 14 Rs. 1.10 crore 15 Rs. 0.85 crore 16 Rs. 0.80 crore 17 Rs. 0.75 crore 18 Rs. 1.15 crore 19 Rs. 0.40 crore 20 Rs. 0.30 crore 21 Rs. 0.30 crore 22 Rs. 0.30 crore 23 Rs. 0.10 crore (est.) Total Rs. 52.55 crore

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous instalments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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