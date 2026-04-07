Aadu 3 Kerala Box Office Collections: Jayasurya's film records big drop on 3rd Monday, nears theatrical end

Jayasurya's latest outing, Aadu 3, has recorded a big drop on its third Monday. The movie collected Rs. 40 lakh on the third Monday, registering a drop of 50 per cent over its last Friday. The fantasy comedy entertainer took its third week's cume to Rs. 3.10 crore in the first four days. It is looking to close its third week around Rs. 4.5 crore or so.

Currently standing at Rs. 51.55 crore, Aadu 3 is now running in its final legs at the box office as the pace has slowed down big time with the arrival of Vaazha 2 in cinemas.

The movie is expected to wind up its entire theatrical cume in the vicinity of Rs. 53 crore to Rs. 55 crore gross. The Malayalam movie turned out to be a big hit at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.35 crore 4 Rs. 7.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.75 crore 7 Rs. 2.00 crore 8 Rs. 1.65 crore 9 Rs. 1.60 crore 10 Rs. 2.30 crore 11 Rs. 2.75 crore 12 Rs. 1.20 crore 13 Rs. 1.15 crore 14 Rs. 1.10 crore 15 Rs. 0.85 crore 16 Rs. 0.80 crore 17 Rs. 0.75 crore 18 Rs. 1.15 crore (est.) 19 Rs. 0.40 crore (est.) Total Rs. 51.55 crore

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous instalments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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