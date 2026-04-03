Aadu 3 Kerala Box Office Collections: Jayasurya's film records super WEEK 2, cume approaches Rs 50 crore mark

Aadu 3 - One Last Ride (Part 1) recorded a good second week. The Malayalam movie added around Rs. 10.90 crore gross, with an estimated Rs. 80 lakh coming on Day 15. Allied to its first week of Rs. 37.50, the running cume of Aadu 3 now stands at Rs. 48.40 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Backed by Kavya Film Company, the Malayalam movie recorded a drop on the third Thursday as Vazha 2 debuted on a phenomenal note. The movie, however, emerged as a Clean Hit venture. It is likely to gross over the Rs. 50 crore mark in a couple of days.

How far it can go from there on will depend on how it holds against Vaazha 2. If it manages to record a good trend, it might end its run around the Rs. 55-60 crore mark in Kerala.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.35 crore 4 Rs. 7.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.75 crore 7 Rs. 2.00 crore 8 Rs. 1.65 crore 9 Rs. 1.60 crore 10 Rs. 2.30 crore 11 Rs. 2.75 crore 12 Rs. 1.20 crore 13 Rs. 1.15 crore 14 Rs. 1.10 crore 15 Rs. 0.80 crore (est.) Total Rs. 48.40 crore

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous instalments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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