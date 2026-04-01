Aadu 3 Kerala Box Office Collections: Jayasurya's latest outing adds Rs 1.15 crore on 2nd Tuesday, grosses Rs 46 crore in 13 days

Malayalam film Aadu 3 - One Last Ride (Part 1) continues to hold well at the box office. The fantasy comedy entertainer, starring Jayasurya in the lead role, added Rs. 1.15 crore to the tally on its second Tuesday. The 5-day cume of Aadu 3 has reached Rs. 9 crore. It is likely to close this week at around Rs. 11 crore.

Allied to its Rs. 37.50 crore of extended first week, the total cume of Aadu 3 - One Last Ride (Part 1) now stands at Rs. 46.50 crore gross at the Indian box office. The fantasy comedy entertainer will cross the Rs. 50 crore gross mark in its third weekend. How far it can go from there on will depend on its hold in the third week.

Based on the current trends, the movie is likely to slow down over the coming weekend with the arrival of new releases in Kerala. If it manages to gain traction, it might end up grossing Rs. 55 crore to Rs. 60 crore gross by the end of its theatrical run.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.35 crore 4 Rs. 7.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.75 crore 7 Rs. 2.00 crore 8 Rs. 1.65 crore 9 Rs. 1.60 crore 10 Rs. 2.30 crore 11 Rs. 2.75 crore 12 Rs. 1.20 crore 13 Rs. 1.15 crore (est.) Total Rs. 46.50 crore

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous installments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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