Aadu 3 Kerala Box Office Collections: Jayasurya's latest outing records superb 2nd weekend, grosses Rs 44 crore in 11 days

Malayalam fantasy comedy drama, Aadu 3 - One Last Ride (Part 1), maintained a strong hold at the box office. After wrapping its opening week at Rs. 37.40 crore, the movie entered the second weekend by minting Rs. 1.60 crore on Friday, followed by Rs. 2.30 crore on Saturday. It further added Rs. 2.75 crore to the tally, registering a jump of 16 per cent.

The running cume of Aadu 3 now stands at Rs. 44.05 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The Jayasurya starrer is looking to surpass the Rs. 50 crore mark soon. Seeing the current trends, it should surpass the mark by the end of its second week or on the third Friday.

That said, the movie has already emerged as Jayasurya's biggest grosser, surpassing Aadu 2. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.35 crore 4 Rs. 7.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.75 crore 7 Rs. 2.00 crore 8 Rs. 1.65 crore 9 Rs. 1.60 crore 10 Rs. 2.30 crore 11 Rs. 2.75 crore (est.) Total Rs. 44.05 crore

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous installments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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