Aadu 3 Kerala Box Office Collections: Malayalam fantasy comedy film clocks Rs 35 crore in 7 days

Aadu 3 - One Last Ride (Part 1) continues to hold well at the box office. The fantasy comedy entertainer added Rs. 2 crore to the tally on its Day 7 (Wednesday), bringing the total cume to Rs. 35.75 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Backed by Kavya Film Company, the threequel to the much-loved Malayalam franchise has already emerged as Jayasurya's career-biggest grosser film, surpassing Aadu 2. The movie is looking to wind up its extended opening week around Rs. 37 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

The movie is expected to see a good spike in its collections over the coming weekend. It will surpass the Rs. 40 crore mark by the end of its second Sunday, and then will march towards the Rs. 50 crore mark in its home state. Let's see how far the movie can go from there on.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.35 crore 4 Rs. 7.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.75 crore 7 Rs. 2.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 35.75 crore

Aadu 3 - One Last Ride (Part 1) stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous installments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun, the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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