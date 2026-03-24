Aadu 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Jayasurya's latest outing records second best weekend, grosses Rs 82 crore in 4 days

Aadu 3, starring Jayasurya in the lead role and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, recorded a phenomenal business at the box office. The fantasy comedy entertainer stormed over Rs. 82.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its 4-day opening weekend.

Of this, around Rs. 31.50 crore came from the domestic markets alone, while overseas territories contributed around Rs. 51 crore to the tally. The fantasy comedy drama smashed a massive USD 4 million plus from the Middle East alone, despite the ongoing rough situations.

With this sort of impressive run, Aadu 3 recorded the second-biggest opening weekend of all time for a Malayalam movie. It remained only behind Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan's Rs. 175.60 crore weekend. The movie will keep on gaining good traction on the weekdays, too. If it keeps performing on the expected lines, the movie will cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in its second weekend.

Worldwide Box Office collections of Aadu 3:

Particulars Box Office Kerala Rs. 27.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 4.00 crore India Rs. 31.50 crore Overseas USD 5.45 million

(Rs. 51.00 crore) WORLDWIDE Rs. 82.50 crore

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous installments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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