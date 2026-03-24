Aadu 3 Worldwide Box Office Collections 1st Monday: Jayasurya's film continues superb run, grosses Rs. 89 crore in 5 days

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 maintained a strong hold at the box office. After recording a phenomenal opening weekend of Rs. 82.50 crore, the movie added Rs. 6.40 crore to the tally on its first Monday. The fantasy comedy entertainer took its running cume to Rs. 88.90 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its 5 days of theatrical run.

Of this, around Rs. 31 crore came from Kerala alone, while the rest, Rs. 58 crore contributed by the rest of the markets. The Jayasurya movie is also performing extremely well in the Middle East, despite the not-so-good situations in West Asia.

Based on the current trends, the Malayalam movie is all set to enter the Rs. 100 crore gross mark globally. It is likely to surpass this mark by the end of this week. How far it can go from there on will heavily depend on how the film holds in the second and third weeks.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 Worldwide:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 18.00 crore 2 Rs. 24.65 crore 3 Rs. 23.65 crore 4 Rs. 16.20 crore 5 Rs. 6.40 crore Total Rs. 88.90 crore

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous installments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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