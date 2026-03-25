Aadu 3 Worldwide Box Office Collections: Jayasurya starrer fantasy comedy film nears Rs 100 crore club

Malayalam film Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 continues to perform well at the worldwide box office. The fantasy comedy entertainer, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, added Rs. 5.10 crore to the tally on its first Tuesday. The running cume of Aadu 3 reached Rs. 94 crore gross in its 6 days of theatrical run.

Starring Jayasurya in the lead role, the fantasy comedy entertainer will cross the Rs. 100 crore mark on Wednesday or Thursday, ending its extended opening week on a new high. It will be a maiden century for Jayasurya. That said, Aadu 3 has already emerged as a big success at the box office.

The movie is performing extremely well in the international markets, especially in the Middle East. It is expected to see a good spike on the second weekend since there is no significant release coming in Malayalam cinema next Friday.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 Worldwide:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 18.00 crore 2 Rs. 24.65 crore 3 Rs. 23.65 crore 4 Rs. 16.20 crore 5 Rs. 6.40 crore 6 Rs. 5.10 crore Total Rs. 94.00 crore

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous installments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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