Aadu 3 Worldwide Box Office Collections: Jayasurya starrer grosses Rs 4 crore on Day 7, nears Rs 100 crore

Malayalam film Aadu 3 maintained a good hold at the box office. The Jayasurya starrer grossed around Rs. 4 crore on its Day 7 (Wednesday), of which around Rs. 2 crore came from Kerala alone. The 7-day worldwide cume of Aadu 3 has reached Rs. 98 crore gross.

That said, the movie is about to enter the Rs. 100 crore gross box office club. It is going to be the first-ever film of Jayasurya to achieve this huge milestone, that too, in just 8 days of its theatrical run. That will make it the fourth fastest Malayalam film to enter the Rs. 100 crore gross club worldwide.

For the record, the fantasy comedy entertainer will stay only behind L2 Empuraan, Thudarum, and Lokah. The Jayasurya starrer has emerged as a big hit at the box office. It is set for the long run. If it keeps performing on the expected lines, the movie has a very good chance of ending its theatrical cume somewhere over Rs. 150 crore or even more.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 Worldwide:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 18.00 crore 2 Rs. 24.65 crore 3 Rs. 23.65 crore 4 Rs. 16.20 crore 5 Rs. 6.40 crore 6 Rs. 5.10 crore 7 Rs. 4.00 crore Total Rs. 98.00 crore

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous installments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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