Aadu 3 Worldwide Box Office Collections: Jayasurya's film continues to record solid trends, grosses Rs 66 crore in 3 days

Malayalam movie Aadu 3 is holding very well at the box office. The fantasy comedy entertainer, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, added Rs. 7.20 crore on its Day 3. The running cume of Aadu 3 now stands at Rs. 20.10 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Starring Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, and others, the Malayalam movie turned out to be a big hit at the box office. The movie found some audience outside its borders too, collecting Rs. 3.50 crore gross in the rest of the Indian markets. That said, Aadu 3 grossed Rs. 23.60 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.20 crore Total Rs. 20.10 crore

The Malayalam movie grossed around Rs 43 crore internationally, of which a significant share came from the Middle East alone.

The Jayasurya-starrer took its 3-day theatrical cume to Rs. 66 crore gross worldwide. With this sort of impressive run, the fantasy comedy drama is heading to wind up its 4-day extended opening weekend at Rs. 85 crore or so. It will be the second biggest Mollywood opener of all time, only behind Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan.

Worldwide Box Office collections of Aadu 3:

Particulars Box Office Kerala Rs. 20.10 crore Rest of India Rs. 3.50 crore India Rs. 23.60 crore Overseas Rs. 43.00 crore WORLDWIDE Rs. 66.60 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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