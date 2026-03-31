Aadu 3 Worldwide Box Office Collections: Jayasurya's HIT venture storms over Rs 115 crore in 12 days globally

Malayalam film Aadu 3 - One Last Ride (Part 1) continues to perform well at the box office. The fantasy comedy entertainer added Rs. 3 crore on its second Monday, registering a nominal dip of just 3 per cent over its last Friday, while the dip from the previous Monday is around 53 per cent.

The running cume of Aadu 3 now stands at Rs. 115 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Going by the present trends, the movie will cross the Rs. 120 crore mark by the end of its second week. If it manages to perform well in the third and fourth weeks too, it is expected to close its entire theatrical run somewhere around Rs. 135 crore to Rs. 140 crore gross mark.

The Jayasurya starrer even has the potential to surprise and even touch the Rs. 150 crore mark; however, that will be a difficult task from here on as the movie is expected to slow down in the coming weeks with the arrival of new releases.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 Worldwide:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 18.00 crore 2 Rs. 24.65 crore 3 Rs. 23.65 crore 4 Rs. 16.20 crore 5 Rs. 6.40 crore 6 Rs. 4.50 crore 7 Rs. 3.50 crore 8 Rs. 2.90 crore 9 Rs. 3.10 crore 10 Rs. 4.10 crore 11 Rs. 5.00 crore 12 Rs. 3.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 115 crore

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous installments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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