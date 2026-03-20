Aadu 3 Worldwide Opening Day Box Office Collections: Jayasurya starrer fantasy comedy film takes promising start, grosses Rs. 18 crore on Day 1

Malayalam film, Aadu 3: One Last Ride (Part 1), debuted on a promising note at the Indian box office. The fantasy comedy entertainer, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, opened with a solid Rs. 5.90 crore gross in its home state. The rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 1 crore to the tally, bringing the opening-day gross to Rs. 6.90 crore at the Indian box office.

Malayalam movies have immense popularity in the Middle East territories. There were concerns about its fate in these markets; however, Aadu 3 has seen an encouraging opening in the Middle East, where it grossed USD 825K on its Day 1. That’s a big relief for the Mollywood film industry.

Besides the Middle East, Aadu 3 grossed around USD 174K from the UK and Ireland, while North America contributed USD 92K. In Australia, it collected USD 33K, while in New Zealand it earned over USD 7K. The overall opening day of Aadu 3 reached USD 1.18 million in the international market, which is Rs. 11.10 crore gross as per Indian currency.

That said, the worldwide opening day figure of Aadu 3 now stands at Rs. 18 crore gross, which is a promising start at the box office. With this sort of impressive start, it emerged as the fifth biggest opener for Malayalam cinema at the worldwide box office.

Starring Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, and others; Aadu 3 should aim for solid growth over the weekend. The Eid holidays are coming, which should help it in a big way. Let’s see if it manages to perform on the expected lines.

Box Office Collections of Aadu 3 are as follows:

Area Box Office Kerala Rs. 5.90 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.00 crore Total INDIA Rs. 6.90 crore Overseas USD 1.18 million

(Rs. 11.10 crore) WORLDWIDE Rs. 18 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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