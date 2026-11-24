Dulquer Salmaan's latest Telugu film, Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT), is performing very well at the box office. The movie passed the Monday test with flying colors, adding Rs. 4 crore to the tally. That's 10 per cent higher than its opening day. The 4-day theatrical cume of the Telugu film reached Rs. 20 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) garnered a positive reception among the audience, which is reflected in its encouraging box office trends. The movie is expected to keep gaining traction in the coming days too and close its first week somewhere around the Rs. 30 crore mark.

If the movie maintains the same momentum for the next week too, it will emerge as a Clean Hit venture at the box office. Also, the 100% success streak of DQ will continue in the Telugu film industry.

Day-wise box office collections of Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.65 crore 2 Rs. 5.35 crore 3 Rs. 7.00 crore 4 Rs. 4.00 crore Total Rs. 20 crore

For the unversed, the film features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, with debutant Satvika Veeravalli as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Swasika, Murali Sharma, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Getup Srinu, and Praveen, among others.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Sujith Sarang has handled the cinematography, while Praveen KL is in charge of editing.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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