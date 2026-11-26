Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT), starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, collected Rs. 3.50 crore on its Day 6 (Wednesday), registering a 10 per cent drop from the previous day. That's a superb hold. It took its running cume to Rs. 27.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the movie is heading to close its first week around the Rs. 30 crore mark. Since the movie garnered a positive reception among the audience, it is expected to keep gaining good traction further as well. If it maintains good momentum in the next couple of weeks, it will emerge as a Clean Hit venture at the box office.

Interestingly, Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) will mark the 100 per cent success streak of Dq Salmaan in the Telugu film industry.

Day-wise box office collections of Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.65 crore 2 Rs. 5.35 crore 3 Rs. 7.00 crore 4 Rs. 4.00 crore 5 Rs. 4.00 crore 6 Rs. 3.50 crore Total Rs. 27.50 crore

For the unversed, the film features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, with debutant Satvika Veeravalli as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Swasika, Murali Sharma, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Getup Srinu, and Praveen, among others.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Sujith Sarang has handled the cinematography, while Praveen KL is in charge of editing.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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