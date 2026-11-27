Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu film, Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT), recorded a promising first week at the Indian box office. The movie collected Rs. 3.35 crore on its Day 7, registering a 5 per cent drop from the previous day. The running cume of AOT reached Rs. 30.85 crore gross by the end of its first week.

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Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the movie is expected to keep gaining traction further as well, thanks to positive reception among the audience. The Telugu film should aim to smash the Rs. 50 crore mark in its second week and then march towards its lifetime target.

If it manages to hold well, it will emerge as another successful Telugu film for DQ Salmaan. The movie is performing better than its rival release, ENE Repeat. Let's see how far it can go from here on.

Day-wise box office collections of Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.65 crore 2 Rs. 5.35 crore 3 Rs. 7.00 crore 4 Rs. 4.00 crore 5 Rs. 4.00 crore 6 Rs. 3.50 crore 7 Rs. 3.35 crore Total Rs. 30.85 crore

For the unversed, the film features DQ in the lead role, with debutant Satvika Veeravalli as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Swasika, Murali Sharma, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Getup Srinu, and Praveen, among others.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Sujith Sarang has handled the cinematography, while Praveen KL is in charge of editing.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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