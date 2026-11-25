Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) is performing well at the box office. The movie maintained a steady hold on its first Tuesday, adding another Rs. 4 crore to the tally. The romantic drama took its 5-day theatrical cume to Rs. 24 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the movie is looking to close its first week around Rs. 30 crore or so. If the movie continues with the same momentum, it will emerge as a Clean Hit venture at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.65 crore 2 Rs. 5.35 crore 3 Rs. 7.00 crore 4 Rs. 4.00 crore 5 Rs. 4.00 crore Total Rs. 24.00 crore

The Dq Salmaan starrer collected Rs. 7.75 crore in Nizam and Rs. 7 crore in Andhra Pradesh, bringing the local cume to Rs. 14.75 crore in 5 days. Outside its borders, the movie collected Rs. 4.75 crore from Kerala, Rs. 2.75 crore from Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 1.75 crore to the overall tally.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) garnered a positive reception among the audience, which is reflected in its box office trends, too.

Area-wise box office collections of Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) are as follows:

Area Box Office Nizam Rs. 7.75 crore Andhra Pradesh Rs. 7.00 crore Kerala Rs. 4.75 crore Karnataka Rs. 2.75 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.75 crore INDIA Rs. 24.00 crore

For the unversed, the film features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, with debutant Satvika Veeravalli as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Swasika, Murali Sharma, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Getup Srinu, and Praveen, among others.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Sujith Sarang has handled the cinematography, while Praveen KL is in charge of editing.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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