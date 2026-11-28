Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) maintained a good hold at the box office. The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, collected Rs. 3.35 crore on its second Friday, registering a 10 per cent spike from the previous day. The running cume of Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) reached Rs. 33.85 crore gross at the Indian box office.

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The Telugu film is expected to see a good jump on Saturday and Sunday and take its entire cume to the Rs. 40 to 43 crore mark. It is performing well so far, thanks to positive word-of-mouth among the audience. Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) is moving towards a Clean HIT verdict. That will mark DQ's 100 per cent success streak in the Telugu film industry.

The movie is performing better than its rival release, ENE Repeat. Let's see how far it can go from here on.

Day-wise box office collections of Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.65 crore 2 Rs. 5.35 crore 3 Rs. 7.00 crore 4 Rs. 4.00 crore 5 Rs. 4.00 crore 6 Rs. 3.50 crore 7 Rs. 3.00 crore 8 Rs. 3.35 crore Total Rs. 33.85 crore

For the unversed, the film features DQ in the lead role, with debutant Satvika Veeravalli as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Swasika, Murali Sharma, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Getup Srinu, and Praveen, among others.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Sujith Sarang has handled the cinematography, while Praveen KL is in charge of editing.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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