Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT), starring Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, recorded good growth over the weekend.

The movie began its box office run by minting Rs. 3.65 crore on Day 1. It further spiked by 45 per cent on Day 2 (Saturday). It collected Rs. 7 crore on Day 3, registering a 30 per cent jump from the previous day. This took its first weekend's cume to Rs. 16 crore gross at the Indian box office.

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Day-wise box office collections of Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.65 crore 2 Rs. 5.35 crore 3 Rs. 7.00 crore Total Rs. 16 crore

Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) collected nearly Rs. 10 crore in its home state. Of this, around Rs. 5 crore came from Telangana and Rs. 4.75 crore from Andhra Pradesh. Outside Telugu markets, the DQ Salmaan movie collected around Rs. 3.15 crore in Kerala and Rs. 2 crore in Karnataka. Tamil Nadu and the rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 1.10 crore.

The Pavan Sadineni directorial is expected to hold well in the coming days too, since the word-of-mouth is positive. If it maintains a good trend in the coming days, the movie will emerge as a successful venture.

Area-wise box office collections of Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) are as follows:

Area Box Office Telangana Rs. 5.00 crore Andhra Pradesh Rs. 4.75 crore Karnataka Rs. 2.00 crore Kerala Rs. 3.15 crore Tamil Nadu & ROI Rs. 1.10 crore Total Rs. 16 crore

The film features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, with debutant Satvika Veeravalli as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Swasika, Murali Sharma, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Getup Srinu, and Praveen, among others.

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Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Sujith Sarang has handled the cinematography, while Praveen KL is in charge of editing.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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