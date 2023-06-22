Adipurush Day 6 Hindi Box Office: Prabhas' starrer drops by 20 percent on 1st Wednesday; Netts Rs 4 crores

Adipurush, led by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, and directed by Om Raut saw another steep fall in its collections on day 6 for its Hindi version. The film collected a meagre Rs 4 crores nett on day 6 and that takes its Hindi nett tally to Rs 117.50 crores. The film will see a dramatic change in its collections going forward as the makers will be letting prospective viewers watch the film at subsidised rates of Rs 150 from day 7. With the way things are going for the film, a lifetime nett Hindi collection of Rs 150 crores looks like a foregone conclusion and what the film will be targetting currently is to somehow get to Rs 140 crores nett.

Adipurush Has Faced Outright Rejection From Audiences

Adipurush has faced rejection on all counts. The content of the film did not please the audiences that it was intended to please and the results are on the board. Had the film been just as it was expected by its target audience, there was no stopping the film. It really takes a lot for someone to mess up an epic the way the makers of Adipurush have and it will be used as a case study in the future for those who intend to venture out in a similar space. The collections of Adipurush in the Andhra states were relatively better on Monday but through the weekdays, even they have seen some steep falls. Adipurush is going to be a loss making venture for everyone involved, and that also includes the producers as well, although the losses won't be too massive due to the non-refundable advance that they got from distributors down south. The distributors will look to recover their losses from the Maruthi film that Prabhas is doing and of course the tentatively titled Project K.

The day-wise nett Hindi collections of Adipurush in India are as follows:-

Day 1: Rs 34 crores

Day 2: Rs 33 crores

Day 3: Rs 34 crores

Day 4: Rs 7.5 crores

Day 5: Rs 5 crores

Day 6: Rs 4 crores

Total = Rs 117.5 crores nett after 6 days in Hindi in India

Where To Watch Adipurush

Adipurush can be watched at a theatre near you.

