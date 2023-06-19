Adipurush Hindi Weekend Box Office India: Prabhas led epic tops Rs 100 crores nett in first three days

Adipurush, led by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh and directed by Om Raut had a very good opening weekend at the Indian Box Office for the Hindi version, strictly looking at the numbers and not the discouraging trend over the weekend. Adipurush (Hindi) opened to collections of around Rs 34 crores nett on the first day. The film dropped a bit on its second day despite a slight rise in the big three national chains to collect Rs 33 crores. The film didn't grow much on Sunday while it ideally had to ideally grow by around 15 percent. With Sunday collections of Rs 34 crores, the 3 day total of the film in Hindi stands at around Rs 100 crores.

The Big 3 National Chains Have Contributed Around Rs 46 crores To Adipurush's Hindi Box Office

The big 3 national chains in India namely PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, cumulatively contributed around Rs 46 crores nett over the weekend for Adipurush (Hindi). The film pretty much played in the range of Rs 15 crores on all the three days. With external factors that drived the biz over the weekend out of question, the film will start observing a normal trend from Monday. Based on the early numbers, the film looks to be struggling to hit the double digit figure for its Hindi version on day 4.

Adipurush Is The 3rd Bollywood Film Post Pandemic To Nett Over Rs 100 Crores In The First 3 Days

Regardless, securing a Rs 100 crore nett Hindi cume in 3 days is a very good result, if not seen objectively. In the post pandemic scenario, except for Pathaan and Brahmastra, no Bollywood film has been able to storm into the Rs 100 crore nett India club in its first weekend. In case of Adipurush, collections for the Hindi version of the film down south were less since the film was preferred to be watched in its region-specific language and not Hindi, and this makes the Hindi collections of the film more appealing to look at. The India nett collections of the film in all languages, sits at around Rs 185 crores. The Telugu version of the film led the proceedings but from the second day, it is the Hindi version that has taken the lead to become the most preferred version of the film.

Adipurush Has Registered The Second Biggest Opening Weekend Of The Year, Only Behind Pathaan

The worldwide weekend collections of Adipurush are estimated to be in the range of Rs 265-270 crores, making it the second highest weekend opener of the year after Pathaan, which apparently had a midweek release.

The day-wise nett Hindi collections of Adipurush in India are as follows:-

Day 1: Rs 34 crores

Rs 34 crores Day 2: Rs 33 crores

Rs 33 crores Day 3: Rs 34 crores

Total: Rs 100 crores nett in 3 days

Advertisement

Where To Watch Adipurush

You can watch Adipurush at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Adipurush box office collections; Prabhas starrer earns $5 million Overseas for Rs. 265 crores global weekend