Advance Booking: Reema Kagti's Superboys Of Malegaon kickstarts pre-sales; relies on audience reception

Superboys of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti and starring Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Anuj Singh Duhan, is all set to hit the big screen this Friday, February 28th. The advance booking for the movie has begun now.

Superboys of Malegaon opens advance booking; heavily depends on word-of-mouth

Bankrolled by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, Superboys Of Malegaon began its advance sales on a fair note today, two days before the release day. The movie is expected to record a reasonable pre-sales.

Written by Varun Grover, the movie heavily depends on word-of-mouth and audience reception. If it manages to impress the audience, the movie will sail through a successful theatrical run.

Superboys of Malegaon to clash with Crazxy; set for a fair start

Based on a true story of a few cinephiles from Maharastra's Malegaon, the Reema Kagti-directed movie is clashing with Sohum Shah's Crazxy at the box office. As per estimates, Superboys Of Malegaon is expected to take a fair start of Rs 1 crore.

The movie has won widespread critical acclaim in 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. It is expected to be the top choice for cinephiles in metro cities this weekend. However, the movie will have stand out on the quality of the content and emerge a big-screen experience.

Advertisement

About Superboys Of Malegaon

Set in Malegaon, the film follows a group of young men led by Nasir (Adarsh Gourav), who channel their creativity into crafting low-budget movies for their local audience. These films, often parodies of Bollywood blockbusters or international hits, reflect their passion for storytelling despite limited resources. With a mix of humor, drama, and camaraderie, the movie explores ambition, friendship, and resilience in the face of adversity.

Are you looking forward to Superboys of Malegaon? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.