Ajith Kumar's Valimai Friday box office; Records 2nd biggest non-holiday day two in Tamil Nadu

Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai grossed Rs. 15.20 crores approx on Friday, taking its total to Rs. 51.20 crores approx in two days at the Indian box office. In Tamil Nadu, the film grossed Rs. 13 crores approx on its second day, dropping roughly 55 per cent from its record-breaking opening day , for two days total of Rs. 41 crores in the state. There is a drop in collections, but the second-day numbers are still the second-highest ever for a non-holiday in the state, just behind Bigil, which earned Rs. 17.45 crores. That second day was a Saturday for Bigil while Valimai being a Thursday release had a second day on Friday. The collections shall surge during the weekend and a four day extended weekend of Rs. 70-72 crores in Tamil Nadu is expected.

The day-wise box office collections of Valimai at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 36 crores

Friday - Rs. 15.20 crores

Total - Rs. 51.20 crores

There was a bigger drop in collections outside Tamil Nadu, with the release of Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan further adding to the drop. The drops in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh were over 80 per cent from day one, while Kerala dropped roughly 70 per cent. The Hindi version of the film, which had previews on Thursday, had a full-day release on Friday, adding nearly Rs. 50 lakhs approx to the tally.

The territorial breakdown for second-day collections of Valimai at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 13 crores / Rs. 41.10 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 50 lakhs / Rs. 3.90 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 50 lakhs / Rs. 3 crores

Kerala - Rs. 30 lakhs / Rs. 1.40 crores

North India - Rs. 90 lakhs / Rs. 1.80 crores