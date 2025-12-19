Akhanda 2 Box Office Collections: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film wraps its opening week at Rs. 83 crore in India

Akhanda 2 wrapped its opening week at Rs. 83.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. The Telugu action drama, directed by Boyapati Srinu, opened with Rs. 32.50 crore. The movie showed a good hold on Day 2, but couldn't maintain the same momentum further. It ended its opening weekend at Rs. 66.75 crore. Since then, it added Rs. 17 crore to the tally from Monday to Thursday, with Rs. 3 crore coming on Day 7.

It collected around USD 1.25 million in the international markets. The worldwide gross collections of Akhanda 2 have reached Rs. 95 crore by the end of its opening week.

Day-wise box office of Akhanda 2 in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 32.50 crore 2 Rs. 17.25 crore 3 Rs. 17.00 crore 4 Rs. 5.75 crore 5 Rs. 4.50 crore 6 Rs. 3.75 crore 7 Rs. 3.00 crore Total Rs. 83.75 crore

On face value, these numbers are pretty good for a Balayya film, among his biggest ever. However, this isn’t a regular NBK film but propelled by the brand value of a highly appreciated original film, which was one of the first blockbusters for the Telugu film industry in post-pandemic times. That aside, the actor-director duo has a very strong track record in itself. All that considered, the expectations from the film were much higher, and so were the costs; and the film hasn’t really delivered on those.

The sequel met with mixed-bag reactions, given the reason why Akhanda 2 is not performing to its full potential. Based on the current trends, the movie is expected to miss the Rs. 100 crore mark in India.

The Territorial Breakdown for Akhanda 2 is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 69.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 26.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 13.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 29.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 9.25 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 3.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 83.75 cr. North America USD 875,000 Rest of World USD 375,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,250,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 95.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

