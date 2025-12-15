Akhanda 2 Box Office Collections: NBK starrer has a 76 crore opening weekend worldwide

Akhanda 2 had a so-so weekend at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 66.50 crore approx. The film grossed another USD 1.10 million (Rs. 10 crore) overseas, giving it a worldwide weekend of Rs. 76.50 crore.

On face value, these numbers are pretty good for an NBK starrer, among his biggest ever. However, this isn’t a regular NBK film but propelled by the brand value of a highly appreciated original film, which was one of the first blockbusters for the Telugu film industry in post-pandemic times. That aside, the actor-director duo has a very strong track record in itself. All that considered, the expectations from the film were much higher, and so were the costs; the film hasn’t really delivered on those.

The main culprit here is the opening day, which should have hit higher. The film held surprisingly well on Saturday, despite concerns from mixed reports. The Sunday, however, again didn’t push as high as it could have, staying on par with Saturday, in fact, a drop almost everywhere except Andhra Pradesh.

The trend is still fine, just not at the level of business it should be. Coastal Andhra, which is seeing the best trend, collected Rs. 6 crore on Sunday, barely ahead of Rs. 5.50 crore of the original film, and that was plagued by ridiculously low ticket prices. Adjusted to today’s prices, that would be at least Rs. 10 crore. The original film grossed Rs. 99 crore in the Telugu states, which will be very hard for this film to reach, if not entirely impossible already.

The Territorial Breakdown for Akhanda 2 is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 55.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 21.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 10.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 23.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 7.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 2.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 66.50 cr. North America USD 750,000 Rest of World USD 350,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,100,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 76.50 cr.

