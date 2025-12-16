Akhanda 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film dips on first Monday, grosses Rs 82 crore in 4 days

Akhanda 2 recorded a drop on its first Monday, adding just Rs. 6 crore to the tally. The total cume of the Nandamuri Balakrishna film has now reached Rs. 82.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office, of which Rs. 72.50 crore came from the domestic markets. The Telugu movie showed some promise on its second day with a good hold, but the Sunday jump wasn't very impressive, which led to an overall underwhelming run until now.

Based on the current trends and the drop on Monday, Akhanda 2 is expected to close its opening week around Rs. 85 crore in India. If the movie continues to show such weak trends ahead, it will miss touching the Rs. 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

On face value, these numbers are pretty good for a Balayya film, among his biggest ever. However, this isn’t a regular NBK film but propelled by the brand value of a highly appreciated original film, which was one of the first blockbusters for the Telugu film industry in post-pandemic times. That aside, the actor-director duo has a very strong track record in itself. All that considered, the expectations from the film were much higher, and so were the costs; the film hasn’t really delivered on those.

The sequel met with mixed-bag reactions, which is why Akhanda 2 is not performing to its full potential. Another reason behind its underwhelming run could be high ticket prices. For the record, the original 2022 film had collected Rs. 99 crore in India, with low ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh.

The Territorial Breakdown for Akhanda 2 is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 60.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 23.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 11.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 25.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 8.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 3.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 72.50 cr. North America USD 775,000 Rest of World USD 350,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,125,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 82.50 cr.

