Akhanda 2 Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer flops with Rs 112 crore

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 has exhausted its entire run at the box office. The Telugu movie disappointed big time with its box office run, as it neither could clock a good opening nor a promising trend.

Served as the sequel to the 2021 Super Hit film, Akhanda, the latest Balayya movie could gross just Rs. 112 crore in its lifetime run, at the worldwide box office. This is not a good figure for a franchise mass action film, especially when the original film was one of the first biggest hits in the post-pandemic times from Telugu cinema.

Talking about its territorial breakdown, the NBK movie fetched Rs. 36 crore from Andhra Pradesh, Rs. 32 crore from Nizam, and Rs. 16 crore from Ceeded, making a cume of Rs. 84 crore in its home markets. The rest of the Indian territories contributed around 16 crore, of which Rs. 11 crore came from Karnataka alone. That made its domestic box office cume reach the Rs. 100 crore gross mark. The movie was also released in Hindi dubbed audio, where it remained a muted performer.

The overseas markets contributed a disappointing USD 1.35 million (Rs. 12 crore) in its entire run, of which USD 1 million came from North America. Interestingly, Balayya had two releases last year- Daaku Maharaaj and Akhanda 2. While the former emerged as a successful venture, the latter one flopped at the box office. One of the biggest reasons behind its dismal box office run is its poor word-of-mouth. Had the movie opened to positive reception, things would have been a bit better.

Final Box Office Collections of Akhanda 2 at the Worldwide Box Office

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 84.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 32.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 16.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 36.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 11.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 5.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 100.00 cr. North America USD 1,000,000 Rest of World USD 350,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,350,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 112.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

