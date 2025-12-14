Akhanda Box Office Collections: NBK starrer holds surprisingly well on Saturday, 60cr worldwide in 2 days

Telugu film Akhanda 2 held surprisingly well on its second day, collecting Rs. 17 crore approx at the Indian box office. This puts its two-day total collections at Rs. 50 crore approx. Additionally, it has earned USD 1.05 million (Rs. 9.50 crore) approx internationally, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 60 crore approx.

The hold is surprising because the film had a mixed reception, and this type of film tends to be frontloaded. Considering that, it was expected to see a steep drop in business on the second day, but the film has held well, dropping just about 50 per cent from its opening day. That may appear to be a big drop, but for Telugu films, it's par for the course as they are very heavily skewed towards the opening day.

The hold was good across Telugu states, with Nizam continuing to remain the best performer for the film. This is out of the ordinary for an NBK film, as they generally overindex in Ceded districts while Nizam is the weak link. Lately, Nizam has started doing better than it did in the past, although here it's the IP value which is pushing the film, as the original was highly appreciated. Despite the good hold, the film still has a lot of work to do to see its investors through.

The Territorial Breakdown for the Box Office Collection of Akhanda is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 42.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 16.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 8.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 17.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 5.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 1.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 50.25 cr. North America USD 700,000 Rest of World USD 350,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,050,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 59.75 cr.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer takes 2nd Saturday record with 50 crore plus