Alpha 3rd Friday Box Office: Alia Bhatt & Sharvari starrer nears end of its run; Aims at Rs 56 crore lifetime in India

Alpha collected Rs. 25 lakh on its third Friday, dropping by 55 per cent over the previous day. The spy action drama, directed by Shiv Rawail, took its running cume to Rs. 53.70 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie is now running in its final phase. Based on current trends, the movie is looking to close its entire running cume at Rs. 56 crore nett in India.

That's a disappointing total for such a well-budgeted film. Alpha turned out to be a flop at the box office. The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer is going to lose around Rs. 25 crore. Results could have been worse, but the opening day salvaged the scenario to a certain extent. Without the Rs. 9 crore start, it could have tanked under the 30 crore mark too. Nonetheless, it's still a flop, but one can take a flop at Rs. 56 crore rather than one at Rs. 30 crore.

Historically, female-led action films have struggled to attract audiences at the Indian box office, making this a risky proposition to begin with. The challenge for Alpha was further compounded by the YRF Spy Universe being at a low ebb following the underperformance of Tiger 3 and, more significantly, War 2. The fact that this film, with everything going against it, has managed to get off the ground is a minor positive to go with.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Alpha in India are as follows:

Day/Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 45.25 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 1.30 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.10 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.20 crore 2nd Monday Rs. 0.65 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs. 0.85 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs. 0.55 crore 2nd Thursday Rs. 0.55 crore 3rd Friday Rs. 0.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 53.70 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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