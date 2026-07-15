Alpha Box Office: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer collects Rs 85 lakh on 2nd Tuesday, nears theatrical end

YRF's spy action drama Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, collected Rs. 85 lakh on its second Tuesday. The movie registered a 30 per cent spike on Tuesday over the previous day. The Shiv Rawail directorial took its running cume to Rs. 52.35 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Alpha is expected to close this week at around Rs. 55 crore, and then march towards its lifetime target. Based on current trends, the movie is heading to close its entire box office run in the vicinity of Rs. 55 crore to Rs. 60 crore nett. That's a low figure for such a huge IP and brand.

Historically, female-led action films have struggled to attract audiences at the Indian box office, making this a risky proposition to begin with. The challenge for Alpha was further compounded by the YRF Spy Universe being at a low ebb following the underperformance of Tiger 3 and, more significantly, War 2. The fact that this film, with everything going against it, has managed to get off the ground is a minor positive to go with. Ultimately, it's about money rather than positives, and this film will lose heavily.

The production also needs to be commended for not indulging in the feeding and other nonsense that goes around these days. It was the same during War 2 as well, and that film had a lot riding on it. Yash Raj Films, the premier production house of the Hindi film industry, continues to lead by example in these dark days, refusing to indulge in such malpractices regardless of the outcome and accepting success or failure with equal grace.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Alpha in India are as follows:

Day/Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 45.25 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 1.30 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.10 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.20 crore 2nd Monday Rs. 0.65 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs. 0.85 crore (est.) Total Rs. 52.35 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Advance Booking: Christopher Nolan’s film sells 75,000 tickets in National Chains for Day 1, two days to go for release