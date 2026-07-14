Alpha Box Office: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy actioner drops by 50 per cent on 2nd Monday, collects Rs 51.50 crore in 11 days

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha recorded a 50 per cent drop on its second Monday from Friday. The movie added Rs. 65 lakh to the tally, bringing the second week's cume to Rs. 6.35 crore nett in 4 days. The spy action drama, directed by Shiv Rawail, took its entire running cume to Rs. 51.50 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The movie is expected to close this week around Rs. 8 to 9 crore, which will take its running cume closer to the Rs. 55 crore mark. Based on current trends, the YRF spy universe film is heading to close its entire run in the vicinity of Rs. 60 to Rs. 65 crore nett. This will be better than some of the recent female-led films, but it is not enough for a successful run since the budget is on the higher side.

Historically, female-led action films have struggled to attract audiences at the Indian box office, making this a risky proposition to begin with. The challenge for Alpha was further compounded by the YRF Spy Universe being at a low ebb following the underperformance of Tiger 3 and, more significantly, War 2. The fact that this film, with everything going against it, has managed to get off the ground is a minor positive to go with. Ultimately, it's about money rather than positives, and this film will lose heavily.

The production also needs to be commended for not indulging in the feeding and other nonsense that goes around these days. It was the same during War 2 as well, and that film had a lot riding on it. Yash Raj Films, the premier production house of the Hindi film industry, continues to lead by example in these dark days, refusing to indulge in such malpractices regardless of the outcome and accepting success or failure with equal grace.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Alpha in India are as follows:

Day/Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 45.25 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 1.30 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.10 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.20 crore 2nd Monday Rs. 0.65 crore (est.) Total Rs. 51.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.