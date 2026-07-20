Alpha Box Office: Alia Bhatt & Sharvari starrer collects Rs 1.20 crore in 3rd weekend, eyes Rs 56 crore end

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, is running in its final phase. The movie collected Rs. 1 crore to 1.20 crore nett in its third weekend, which is a huge drop. This took its running cume to Rs. 54.75 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Based on current trends, the Alia Bhatt starrer is expected to close its entire run around Rs. 56 crore or so. That's a disastrous result for such a well-budgeted YRF spy film. Had the movie received a positive word-of-mouth, there would have been some sort of chance for a long run at the box office.

Historically, female-led action films have struggled to attract audiences at the Indian box office, making this a risky proposition to begin with. The challenge for Alpha was further compounded by the YRF Spy Universe being at a low ebb following the underperformance of Tiger 3 and, more significantly, War 2. The fact that this film, with everything going against it, has managed to get off the ground is a minor positive to go with.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Alpha in India are as follows:

Day/Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 45.25 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 1.30 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.10 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.20 crore 2nd Monday Rs. 0.65 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs. 0.85 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs. 0.55 crore 2nd Thursday Rs. 0.55 crore 3rd Weekend Rs. 1 - 1.20 crore (est.) Total Rs. 54.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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