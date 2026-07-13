Alpha Box Office: Alia Bhatt & Sharvari starrer collects Rs 5.60 crore in 2nd weekend, netts Rs 50 crore in 10 days

Alpha collected Rs. 5.60 crore nett in its second weekend, with Rs. 2.20 crore coming on Sunday. The movie registered an 83 per cent drop from the previous weekend, which is huge. The spy action drama, directed by Shiv Rawail, took its total cume slightly over the Rs. 50 crore mark in its 10 days of theatrical run.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer is looking to close its second week around Rs. 9 to 10 crore, which will take its total cume to Rs. 55 crore or so. Based on current trends, the movie is expected to wind up its entire run around the Rs. 65 crore nett mark. That will be a disappointing figure for the cast and cost involved.

Alpha faced an uphill battle right from the outset. Historically, female-led action films have struggled to attract audiences at the Indian box office, making this a risky proposition to begin with. The challenge was further compounded by the YRF Spy Universe being at a low ebb following the underperformance of Tiger 3 and, more significantly, War 2. The fact that this film, with everything going against it, has managed to get off the ground is a minor positive to go with. Ultimately, it's about money rather than positives, and this film will lose heavily.

The production also needs to be commended for not indulging in the feeding and other nonsense that goes around these days. It was the same during War 2 as well, and that film had a lot riding on it. Yash Raj Films, the premier production house of the Hindi film industry, continues to lead by example in these dark days, refusing to indulge in such malpractices regardless of the outcome and accepting success or failure with equal grace.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Alpha in India are as follows:

Day/Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 45.25 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 1.30 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.10 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.20 crore Total Rs. 50.85 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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