Alpha Week 2 Box Office: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer continues to struggle, collects Rs 53 crore in 14 days

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, remained flat on its second Thursday, adding another Rs. 55 lakh to the tally. That took its second week's cume to Rs. 8.20 crore nett, which is an 80 per cent drop from the first week. The spy action drama took its running cume to Rs. 53.45 crore nett in 14 days of theatrical run.

The movie is now running in its final legs. The movie is expected to see major drops in the third week, which will put an end to its run. Based on current trends, the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer is heading to close its entire run in the vicinity of Rs. 55 crore to Rs. 60 crore nett mark.

Historically, female-led action films have struggled to attract audiences at the Indian box office, making this a risky proposition to begin with. The challenge for Alpha was further compounded by the YRF Spy Universe being at a low ebb following the underperformance of Tiger 3 and, more significantly, War 2. The fact that this film, with everything going against it, has managed to get off the ground is a minor positive to go with. Ultimately, it's about money rather than positives, and this film will lose heavily.

The production also needs to be commended for not indulging in the feeding and other nonsense that goes around these days. It was the same during War 2 as well, and that film had a lot riding on it. Yash Raj Films, the premier production house of the Hindi film industry, continues to lead by example in these dark days, refusing to indulge in such malpractices regardless of the outcome and accepting success or failure with equal grace.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Alpha in India are as follows:

Day/Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 45.25 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 1.30 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.10 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.20 crore 2nd Monday Rs. 0.65 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs. 0.85 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs. 0.55 crore 2nd Thursday Rs. 0.55 crore (est.) Total Rs. 53.45 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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