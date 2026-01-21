Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Collections: Naveen Polishetty starrer collects Rs 61 crore worldwide in 7 days

Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty in the lead role, collected Rs. 2.25 crore on its Day 7 (Tuesday), bringing the total cume to Rs. 44 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie registered a drop of roughly 35 percent over Monday.



Directed by Maari, the comedy drama managed to gain the benefit of Pongal festival, registering an encouraging opening weekend, followed by a steady hold on the weekdays. Anaganaga Oka Raju also found an audience in the international territories, where the movie grossed over Rs. 17.50 crore, taking the worldwide box office cume to Rs. 61.50 crore.

Day-wise box office collections of Anaganaga Oka Raju in India:

Days Box Office Day 1 Rs 6.75 crore Day 2 Rs. 8.50 crore Day 3 Rs. 8.00 crore Day 4 Rs. 8.25 crore Day 5 Rs. 7.25 crore Day 6 Rs. 3.00 crore Day 7 Rs. 2.25 crore Total Rs. 44 crore

Anaganaga Oka Raju performed in a big way in coastal Andhra Pradesh, thanks to the big festival period. The movie grossed Rs. 21.50 crore in Andhra Pradesh, of which Rs. 14 crore came from the Nizam only. Outside the Telugu states, the movie fetched around Rs. 3.50 crore from Karnataka while the rest of India contributed around Rs. 1 crore to the tally in its 7 days of theatrical run.



The figures released by South Indian production houses are often meaningless, and this film is no exception. While the Naveen Polishetty film has undoubtedly performed well, the officially claimed Rs. 100 crore worldwide gross after the opening weekend is laughable, when the actual worldwide total after a full week is about half at around Rs. 61 crore.

Territory-wise box office collections of Anaganaga Oka Raju are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 39.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 14.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 3.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 21.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.75 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 0.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 43.75 cr. United States USD 1,500,000 Rest of World USD 475,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,975,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 61.50 cr.



Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collections: Emerges top grosser for Chiranjeevi worldwide