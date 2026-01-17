Anaganaga Oka Raju India Box Office Collections: Naveen Polishetty starrer maintains good hold, grosses Rs 22 crore in 3 days

Naveen Polishetty's latest release, Anaganaga Oka Raju, is doing more than just OK at the Indian box office, with the film collecting Rs. 7.50 crore approx on its third day of release yesterday. That marks a strong hold from the big Sankranti holiday the day before. The running cume of Anaganaga Oka Raju has reached Rs. 22.25 crore gross in India.

The Telugu film is likely to record a good hold on Saturday and Sunday and close its 5-day extended opening weekend somewhere around Rs. 33 crore or so. The worldwide cume is expected to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark by the end of its first Sunday.

Day-wise box office collections of Anaganaga Oka Raju in India:

DAYS BOX OFFICE Day 1 Rs. 6.75 crore Day 2 Rs. 8 crore Day 3 Rs. 7.50 crore TOTAL Rs. 22.25 crore

Anaganaga Oka Raju grossed around Rs. 19.75 crore from the Telugu markets, of which Rs. 10 crore came from the Andhra belt alone. Outside its home markets, the movie raked in over Rs. 2 crore from Karnataka, while the rest of India contributed around Rs. 50 lakh to the tally in its three days of theatrical run. The international earnings are about to hit the USD 1 million mark.

If the movie manages to maintain a similar momentum even after the weekend, it will emerge as a successful venture. Let's see how the movie holds up further.

Territory-wise box office collections of Anaganaga Oka Raju are as follows:

AREA BOX OFFICE Nizam 7.75 Ceded 2.0 Andhra 10 Apts 19.75 Karnataka 2 Rest of India 0.5 India 22.25

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

