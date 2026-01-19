Anaganaga Oka Raju India Box Office Collections: Naveen Polishetty's film continues steady run, grosses Rs 37 crore in 5 days

Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty in the lead role, continues its steady run at the box office. The movie grossed around Rs. 7.50 crore on its first Sunday, registering a nominal dip. The running cume of Anaganaga Oka Raju has hit Rs. 37.75 crore in its extended opening weekend of 5 days.

So far the movie has performed decently at the box office. It now needs to show strong hold on the weekdays as well to bag a successful verdict by the end of its theatrical run.

Day-wise box office collections of Anaganaga Oka Raju in India:

Days Box Office Day 1 Rs 6.75 crore Day 2 Rs 8.25 crore Day 3 Rs. 7.50 crore Day 4 Rs. 7.75 crore Day 5 Rs. 7.50 crore Total Rs. 37.75 crore

Anaganaga Oka Raju fetched around Rs. 33.50 crore from its home markets, of which Rs. 17.50 crore from Andhra. Nizam contributed around Rs. 12.75 crore while the movie fetched approx. Rs. 3.25 crore from Ceded. Outside its home state, Anaganaga Oka Raju collected Rs. 3.35 crore from Karnataka while the rest of India contributed around Rs. 90 lakh to the tally in its 5-day weekend.

The Naveen Polishetty starrer is performing better than other its rival releases. The worldwide cume of Anaganaga Oka Raju has already crossed the Rs. 50 crore gross mark.

Territory-wise box office collections of Anaganaga Oka Raju are as follows:

Area Box Office Nizam Rs. 12.75 crore Ceded Rs. 3.25 crore Andhra Rs. 17.50 crore Apts Rs. 33.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 3.35 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.90 crore India Total Rs. 37.75 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

